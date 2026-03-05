Shares of Primech Holdings (NASDAQ:PMEC) are trading higher after the company announced that it secured approximately $33 million in multi-year institutional service contracts with an undisclosed Singaporean university.

Primech Holdings shares are powering higher. What’s fueling PMEC momentum?

$33 Million Contracts Will Add Autonomous Robots

Primech will deploy a total of 45 autonomous cleaning robots called HYTRON units across both campuses. The contracts will span two major campus zones over a four-year term and encompass cleaning services and on-site waste management. The company said the deals add recurring revenue through 2030.

Primech expects the contract to “improve labor productivity amid ongoing manpower constraints, enhance service consistency and quality control, reduce reliance on variable labor inputs and increase long-term margin durability through automation.”

The company said the contract gives it multi-year revenue certainty, stable cash flow generation, increased operating leverage across existing infrastructure and expanded opportunities for technology-driven margin enhancement.

Stock Trades Below Key Averages

Primech is trading 9.4% below its 20-day SMA and 41% below its 100-day SMA, demonstrating significant weakness in the current price action. Shares have decreased by 10.80% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 34.71, which is considered neutral territory, indicating that the stock is not yet in oversold conditions. Meanwhile, MACD is at -0.0634, with the signal line at -0.0697, suggesting a bullish crossover as the MACD is above the signal line.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum, indicating that while there may be some underlying strength, the stock is still facing challenges in the current market environment.

Key Resistance : 75 cents

: 75 cents Key Support: 60 cents

The stock’s downturn can also be attributed to the ongoing adjustments in the technology sector, where Primech Holdings operates. As market dynamics evolve, companies in this sector have been under increased scrutiny regarding their growth prospects and financial health. This scrutiny often results in short-term volatility in their stock prices, as seen with Primech Holdings.

Shares Rise In Regular Trading

PMEC Price Action: Primech Holdings shares were up 4.50% at $0.70 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data. This upward movement indicates a positive sentiment among investors, particularly as the stock opened at $0.75 and reached a high of $0.78 during the trading session.

Image: Shutterstock