Palantir Technologies
(NYSE:PLTR)
8.45
-0.23[-2.65%]
At close: Jun 1
8.44
-0.0100[-0.12%]
After Hours: 7:59PM EDT
Day High/Low8.38 - 8.98
52 Week High/Low6.44 - 29.29
Open / Close8.72 / 8.46
Float / Outstanding1.8B / 2B
Vol / Avg.34.4M / 44.1M
Mkt Cap17.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price10.97
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float1.8B

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Palantir Technologies reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 9

EPS

$0.020

Quarterly Revenue

$446.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$446.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palantir Technologies missed estimated earnings by 50.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.04.

Revenue was up $105.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 6.37% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palantir Technologies's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.04 0.03 0.04
EPS Actual 0.02 0.04 0.04 0.04
Revenue Estimate 417.69M 385.02M 353.23M 332.23M
Revenue Actual 432.87M 392.15M 375.64M 341.23M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Palantir Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
When is Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) reporting earnings?
A

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.94, which missed the estimate of $0.02.

Q
What were Palantir Technologies’s (NYSE:PLTR) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $289.4M, which beat the estimate of $279.4M.

