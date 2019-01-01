ñol

Planet Fitness
(NYSE:PLNT)
70.045
-0.325[-0.46%]
At close: Jun 1
69.98
-0.0650[-0.09%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low68.99 - 71.12
52 Week High/Low62.59 - 99.6
Open / Close70.56 / 69.98
Float / Outstanding84.8M / 84.9M
Vol / Avg.698.9K / 956.9K
Mkt Cap5.9B
P/E111.08
50d Avg. Price77.96
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.2
Total Float84.8M

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Planet Fitness reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 10

EPS

$0.320

Quarterly Revenue

$186.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$186.7M

Earnings Recap

 

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Planet Fitness beat estimated earnings by 18.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.32 versus an estimate of $0.27.

Revenue was up $74.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.62% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Planet Fitness's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 0.26 0.18 0.23 0.19
EPS Actual 0.26 0.25 0.21 0.10
Revenue Estimate 178.83M 135.22M 127.20M 122.69M
Revenue Actual 183.64M 154.25M 137.25M 111.88M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Planet Fitness Questions & Answers

Q
When is Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) reporting earnings?
A

Planet Fitness (PLNT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 10, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.22, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Planet Fitness’s (NYSE:PLNT) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $107.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

