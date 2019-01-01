Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Planet Fitness
Planet Fitness Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) was reported by DA Davidson on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $90.00 expecting PLNT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 28.49% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) was provided by DA Davidson, and Planet Fitness maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Planet Fitness, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Planet Fitness was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Planet Fitness (PLNT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $110.00 to $90.00. The current price Planet Fitness (PLNT) is trading at is $70.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
