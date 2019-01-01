Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ:PLMR), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Palomar Hldgs
Palomar Hldgs Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) was reported by Barclays on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $85.00 expecting PLMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.19% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) was provided by Barclays, and Palomar Hldgs maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Palomar Hldgs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Palomar Hldgs was filed on January 26, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 26, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Palomar Hldgs (PLMR) rating was a maintained with a price target of $93.00 to $85.00. The current price Palomar Hldgs (PLMR) is trading at is $61.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
