April 14, 2025 9:27 AM 2 min read

Top 3 Financial Stocks That May Crash This Month

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Comments

As of April 14, 2025, two stocks in the financial sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Palomar Holdings Inc PLMR

  • On April 11, Jefferies analyst Andrew Andersen maintained Palomar with a Buy and raised the price target from $145 to $168. The company's stock jumped around 17% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $148.54 .
  • RSI Value: 71.3                                
  • PLMR Price Action: Shares of Palomar gained 3.4% to close at $147.88 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 97.47 Momentum score with Value at 46.88.

ProAssurance Corp PRA

  • On April 3, Citizens Capital Markets analyst Matthew Carletti downgraded ProAssurance from Market Outperform to Market Perform. The company's stock gained around 48% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $23.70.
  • RSI Value: 83.2
  • PRA Price Action: Shares of ProAssurance gained 0.7% to close at $23.30 on Friday.

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc HRTG

  • On March 13, Citizens Capital Markets analyst Matthew Carletti reiterated Heritage Insurance with a Market Perform rating. The company's stock gained around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $16.90.
  • RSI Value: 72.5
  • HRTG Price Action: Shares of Heritage Insurance gained 0.6% to close at $16.23 on Friday.

