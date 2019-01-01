PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PLBY Group
PLBY Group Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) was reported by Loop Capital on May 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $13.00 expecting PLBY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 53.30% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) was provided by Loop Capital, and PLBY Group maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PLBY Group, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PLBY Group was filed on May 16, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 16, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PLBY Group (PLBY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $26.00 to $13.00. The current price PLBY Group (PLBY) is trading at is $8.48, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
