Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$2.720
Quarterly Revenue
$2.1B
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2.1B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Packaging Corp of America using advanced sorting and filters.
Packaging Corp of America Questions & Answers
When is Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) reporting earnings?
Packaging Corp of America (PKG) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG)?
The Actual EPS was $1.52, which beat the estimate of $1.46.
What were Packaging Corp of America’s (NYSE:PKG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $1.6B, which beat the estimate of $1.5B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.