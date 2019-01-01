Piaggio & C. SpA is an Italian manufacturer of motor vehicles with international operations. The product portfolio consists of scooters, mopeds, and motorcycles marketed under the Aprilia, Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands, as well as three- and four-wheeler light vehicles, marketed under the Ape, Porter and Quargo brands. Piaggio's sales are mainly in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; the Americas; and India, but are also in the Asia-Pacific region. The firm's manufacturing units are located in Italy, India, and Vietnam. Piaggio has a 45% stake in a Chinese joint-venture operation.