PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PulteGroup
PulteGroup Questions & Answers
The latest price target for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) was reported by RBC Capital on April 29, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $56.00 expecting PHM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.57% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) was provided by RBC Capital, and PulteGroup maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PulteGroup, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PulteGroup was filed on April 29, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 29, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PulteGroup (PHM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $63.00 to $56.00. The current price PulteGroup (PHM) is trading at is $44.96, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
