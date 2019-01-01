Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Earnings Recap
Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH) reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Parker Hannifin beat estimated earnings by 3.87%, reporting an EPS of $4.83 versus an estimate of $4.65.
Revenue was up $340.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.55 which was followed by a 2.76% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Parker Hannifin's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.91
|3.68
|4.32
|3.78
|EPS Actual
|4.46
|4.26
|4.38
|4.11
|Revenue Estimate
|3.72B
|3.64B
|3.93B
|3.73B
|Revenue Actual
|3.83B
|3.76B
|3.96B
|3.75B
New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).
Guidance
Parker Hannifin management provided guidance for FY 2022, expecting earnings between $18.0 and $18.3 per share.
Parker Hannifin Questions & Answers
Parker Hannifin (PH) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $2.45, which beat the estimate of $2.31.
The Actual Revenue was $3.5B, which missed the estimate of $3.5B.
