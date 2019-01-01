Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $382.00 expecting PH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.11% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Parker Hannifin maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Parker Hannifin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Parker Hannifin was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Parker Hannifin (PH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $381.00 to $382.00. The current price Parker Hannifin (PH) is trading at is $272.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
