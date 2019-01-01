ñol

Parker Hannifin
(NYSE:PH)
272.645
0.475[0.17%]
At close: Jun 1
272.50
-0.1450[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:04PM EDT
Day High/Low268.75 - 274.91
52 Week High/Low253.33 - 340
Open / Close273.41 / 272.5
Float / Outstanding127.7M / 128.4M
Vol / Avg.648.1K / 747.6K
Mkt Cap35B
P/E21.02
50d Avg. Price275.43
Div / Yield5.32/1.95%
Payout Ratio31.81
EPS2.71
Total Float127.7M

Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Overweight

Highest Price Target1

$382.00

Lowest Price Target1

$290.00

Consensus Price Target1

$340.83

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
31200

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • Credit Suisse
  • Mizuho
  • Stifel
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Barclays

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Parker Hannifin

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Parker Hannifin Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Parker Hannifin (PH)?
A

The latest price target for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) was reported by Credit Suisse on May 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $382.00 expecting PH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.11% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Parker Hannifin (PH)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Parker Hannifin maintained their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Parker Hannifin (PH)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Parker Hannifin, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Parker Hannifin was filed on May 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 6, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Parker Hannifin (PH) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Parker Hannifin (PH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $381.00 to $382.00. The current price Parker Hannifin (PH) is trading at is $272.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

