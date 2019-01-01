Pagaya Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:PGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) was reported by MoffettNathanson on September 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting PGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) was provided by MoffettNathanson, and Pagaya Technologies initiated their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pagaya Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pagaya Technologies was filed on September 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pagaya Technologies (PGY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Pagaya Technologies (PGY) is trading at is $7.87, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
