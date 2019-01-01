ñol

Pagaya Technologies
(NASDAQ:PGY)
$7.87
-3.16[-28.65%]
At close: Sep 16
$7.90
0.0300[0.38%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Day Range7.77 - 11.1752 Wk Range2.42 - 34.5Open / Close11.17 / 7.87Float / Outstanding392.8M / 654.4M
Vol / Avg.502K / 4.8MMkt Cap5.2BP/E-50d Avg. Price13.9
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float392.8MEPS-0.24

Pagaya Technologies Stock (NASDAQ:PGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Consensus Rating1

Market Perform

Highest Price Target1

$12.00

Lowest Price Target1

$12.00

Consensus Price Target1

$12.00

Analyst Rating Summary1

BuyOverweightHoldUnderweightSell
00000

Analyst Firms Making Recommendations1

  • MoffettNathanson

1calculated from analyst ratings published within the last 6 months

Analyst Ratings for Pagaya Technologies

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert

Pagaya Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Pagaya Technologies (PGY)?
A

The latest price target for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) was reported by MoffettNathanson on September 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting PGY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 52.48% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Pagaya Technologies (PGY)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ: PGY) was provided by MoffettNathanson, and Pagaya Technologies initiated their market perform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Pagaya Technologies (PGY)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Pagaya Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Pagaya Technologies was filed on September 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 12, 2023.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Pagaya Technologies (PGY) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Pagaya Technologies (PGY) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $12.00. The current price Pagaya Technologies (PGY) is trading at is $7.87, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

