Zoom Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Ubiquiti, MINISO Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 800 points on Friday.

Shares of Zoom Communications Inc. ZM rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and raised its FY26 guidance above estimates.

Zoom reported second-quarter revenue of $1.22 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The communications company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Zoom shares jumped 12.5% to $82.29 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Opendoor Technologies Inc . OPEN shares jumped 32% to $4.7550. Shares of homebuying and mortgage-related stocks traded higher after Fed Chair Powell said restrictive policy and shifting risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s stance. A potential rate cut could support housing demand.

Ubiquiti Inc . UI jumped 28.6% to $502.45 after the company reported better-than-expected EPS and sales and announced a $500 million stock repurchase program.

ACM Research, Inc . ACMR gained 19.8% to $30.68.

. gained 19.8% to $30.68. MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO rose 19.2% to $26.42 after Jefferies upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised its price target from $18.5 to $26.2.

ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS gained 17.7% to $6.49.

gained 17.7% to $6.49. NIO Inc . NIO rose 15.6% to $6.41 after the third-generation ES8 vehicles went on display in showrooms across China.

UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR gained 13.8% to $12.80. UP Fintech Holding will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Aug. 27.

RXO, Inc . RXO gained 13.8% to $16.73.

. gained 13.8% to $16.73. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY rose 13.1% to $33.67. Shares of software stocks traded higher amid overall market strength after Fed Chair Powell said restrictive policy and shifting risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s stance.

RH RH gained 11% to $242.69.

gained 11% to $242.69. Amer Sports, In c. AS rose 10.7% to $41.18. Shares of apparel stocks traded higher amid overall market strength after Fed Chair Powell said restrictive policy and shifting risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s stance.

Saia, Inc. SAIA gained 9.8% to $322.87.

Photo via Shutterstock