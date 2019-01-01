PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$2.940
Quarterly Revenue
$657.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$734.8M
Earnings History
PennyMac Financial Servs Questions & Answers
When is PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI) reporting earnings?
PennyMac Financial Servs (PFSI) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE:PFSI)?
The Actual EPS was $0.44, which missed the estimate of $0.69.
What were PennyMac Financial Servs’s (NYSE:PFSI) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $201.7M, which missed the estimate of $231.7M.
