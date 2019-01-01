Profire Energy Inc is an oilfield technology company operating in the United States. It is engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a variety of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels. In addition to the burner-management systems, the company also sell complementary oilfield products to its customer. Geographically, the company divides its business into two business unit namely the United States and Canada and most of its revenue comes from the United States.