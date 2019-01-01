QQQ
Range
1.17 - 1.23
Vol / Avg.
135.9K/74K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.88 - 1.74
Mkt Cap
56.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
48.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Profire Energy Inc is an oilfield technology company operating in the United States. It is engaged in the business of developing combustion management technologies for the oil and gas industry. The company specializes in the creation of burner-management systems, used on a variety of oilfield natural-draft fire tube vessels. In addition to the burner-management systems, the company also sell complementary oilfield products to its customer. Geographically, the company divides its business into two business unit namely the United States and Canada and most of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-09
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Profire Energy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Profire Energy (PFIE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Profire Energy's (PFIE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Profire Energy (PFIE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) was reported by Maxim Group on May 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting PFIE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 493.22% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Profire Energy (PFIE)?

A

The stock price for Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) is $1.18 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Profire Energy (PFIE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Profire Energy.

Q

When is Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) reporting earnings?

A

Profire Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Profire Energy (PFIE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Profire Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Profire Energy (PFIE) operate in?

A

Profire Energy is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.