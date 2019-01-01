Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Profire Energy
Profire Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) was reported by Maxim Group on May 30, 2018. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting PFIE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 407.25% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Profire Energy (NASDAQ: PFIE) was provided by Maxim Group, and Profire Energy initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Profire Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Profire Energy was filed on May 30, 2018 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 30, 2019.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Profire Energy (PFIE) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $7.00. The current price Profire Energy (PFIE) is trading at is $1.38, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
