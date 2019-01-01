ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:PFHC), Quotes and News Summary

ProFrac Holding Corp is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services, and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are primarily focused in West Texas, East Texas/Louisiana, South Texas, Oklahoma, Uinta, and Appalachian. The company operates in three segments: stimulation services, manufacturing, and proppant production. Stimulation services, which generate the majority of the revenue for the company operate a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment that generates revenue by providing stimulation services.