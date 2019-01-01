ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:PFHC), Quotes and News Summary

ñol

ProFrac Holding
(NASDAQ:PFHC)
22.80
0.16[0.71%]
Last update: 1:34PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low21.89 - 23.37
52 Week High/Low16.75 - 23.62
Open / Close22.09 / -
Float / Outstanding14.6M / 41.2M
Vol / Avg.339K / 932.2K
Mkt Cap940.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price18.91
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float14.6M

Sector: Energy. Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
ProFrac Holding Corp is engaged in providing hydraulic fracturing, completion services, and other complementary products and services to leading upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. Its operations are primarily focused in West Texas, East Texas/Louisiana, South Texas, Oklahoma, Uinta, and Appalachian. The company operates in three segments: stimulation services, manufacturing, and proppant production. Stimulation services, which generate the majority of the revenue for the company operate a fleet of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment that generates revenue by providing stimulation services.
Earnings

Q2 2022 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
(EXPECTED) 2022-08-23
REV

Analyst Ratings

Date Analyst Firm Analyst Name Action Rating Action Price Prior Price Target

ProFrac Holding Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy ProFrac Holding (PFHC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are ProFrac Holding's (PFHC) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for ProFrac Holding (PFHC) stock?
A

The latest price target for ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) was reported by B of A Securities on Friday, June 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PFHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.04% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for ProFrac Holding (PFHC)?
A

The stock price for ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) is $22.8 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 5:34 PM UTC.

Q
Does ProFrac Holding (PFHC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProFrac Holding.

Q
When is ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:PFHC) reporting earnings?
A

ProFrac Holding’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.

Q
Is ProFrac Holding (PFHC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for ProFrac Holding.

Q
What sector and industry does ProFrac Holding (PFHC) operate in?
A

ProFrac Holding is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.