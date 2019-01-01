ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ:PFHC), Quotes and News Summary

ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC)
You can purchase shares of ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ProFrac Holding’s space includes: NexTier Oilfield (NYSE:NEX), RPC (NYSE:RES), Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ), Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI).
The latest price target for ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) was reported by B of A Securities on Friday, June 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting PFHC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.04% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ProFrac Holding (NASDAQ: PFHC) is $22.8 last updated Today at June 10, 2022, 5:34 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for ProFrac Holding.
ProFrac Holding’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Tuesday, August 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ProFrac Holding.
ProFrac Holding is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.