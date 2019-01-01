Pacific Health Care Organization Inc is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company. The company serves any size employer in the state of California as well as insurers, third-party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities and other industries. Its services include two HCOs, MPNs, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers' compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. It also provides lien representation and expert witness testimony, ancillary to other services.