|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Pacific Health Care (OTCQB: PFHO) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Pacific Health Care.
There is no analysis for Pacific Health Care
The stock price for Pacific Health Care (OTCQB: PFHO) is $0.8 last updated Today at 8:52:36 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Health Care.
Pacific Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Pacific Health Care.
Pacific Health Care is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.