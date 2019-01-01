QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Pacific Health Care Organization Inc is a specialty workers' compensation managed care company. The company serves any size employer in the state of California as well as insurers, third-party administrators, self-administered employers, municipalities and other industries. Its services include two HCOs, MPNs, medical case management, utilization review, medical bill review, workers' compensation carve-outs and Medicare set-aside services. It also provides lien representation and expert witness testimony, ancillary to other services.

Pacific Health Care Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Health Care (PFHO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Health Care (OTCQB: PFHO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Pacific Health Care's (PFHO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Health Care.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Health Care (PFHO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Health Care

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Health Care (PFHO)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Health Care (OTCQB: PFHO) is $0.8 last updated Today at 8:52:36 PM.

Q

Does Pacific Health Care (PFHO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Health Care.

Q

When is Pacific Health Care (OTCQB:PFHO) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Health Care does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Health Care (PFHO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Health Care.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Health Care (PFHO) operate in?

A

Pacific Health Care is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.