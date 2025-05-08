May 8, 2025 9:43 AM 1 min read

PENN Entertainment Misses Q1 Earnings Estimates After 'Severe Weather Challenges' Earlier This Year

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

PENN Entertainment Inc PENN reported first-quarter financial results before the market open on Thursday. Here’s a rundown of the report.

Q1 Earnings: PENN Entertainment reported first-quarter revenue of $1.67 billion, missing analyst estimates of $1.70 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The casino and sports betting company reported a first-quarter adjusted loss of 25 cents per share, missing estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share.

PENN Entertainment’s core business contributed $1.4 billion in revenue, and the interactive segment added $290.1 million in revenue.

The company said it repurchased approximately $1.41 million shares of its common stock for $25 million during the quarter. The company had total liquidity of $1.5 billion as of March 31, including $591.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. PENN Entertainment also reported $2.1 billion of traditional net debt at quarter’s end.

“PENN’s properties demonstrated strong resilience in the quarter following severe weather challenges earlier in the year, as gaming volumes rebounded in March and remained consistent through April and early May,” said Jay Snowden, president and CEO of PENN Entertainment.

“In our Interactive segment we generated record gaming revenue and significant year-over-year improvements in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA despite industry-wide unfavorable sports betting hold.”

PENN Entertainment executives will further discuss the quarter on a conference call with investors and analysts at 9 a.m. ET.

PENN Price Action: PENN Entertainment shares were down 4.9% at $14.97 at the time of publication Thursday, per Benzinga Pro data.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock.

PENN Logo
PENNPENN Entertainment Inc
$15.612.09%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
30.45
Growth
26.88
Quality
-
Value
16.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsGamingNewsSports BettingMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved