Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) was reported by Jefferies on May 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting PENN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 22 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) was provided by Jefferies, and Penn National Gaming upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Penn National Gaming, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Penn National Gaming was filed on May 18, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Penn National Gaming (PENN) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Penn National Gaming (PENN) is trading at is $31.88, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
