Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Pineapple Holdings Inc provides households with sustainable solar energy, back-up power and security, control and predictability, and cost savings. It provides a full range of installation services, including the design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage to customers in select markets and serves a limited number of enterprise customers.
Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.200
REV1.697M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pineapple Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Pineapple Holdings (PEGY) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ: PEGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Pineapple Holdings's (PEGY) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Pineapple Holdings (PEGY) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Pineapple Holdings

Q
Current Stock Price for Pineapple Holdings (PEGY)?
A

The stock price for Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ: PEGY) is $6.72 last updated Today at 8:00:04 PM.

Q
Does Pineapple Holdings (PEGY) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pineapple Holdings.

Q
When is Pineapple Holdings (NASDAQ:PEGY) reporting earnings?
A

Pineapple Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Pineapple Holdings (PEGY) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Pineapple Holdings.

Q
What sector and industry does Pineapple Holdings (PEGY) operate in?
A

Pineapple Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.