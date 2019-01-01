ñol

Pineapple Energy
(NASDAQ:PEGY)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the industrials sector are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US May inflation data. Rising inflation has raised concerns of an economic slowdown, which could impact industrial stocks.
2.5768
-0.4532[-14.96%]
At close: Jun 10
2.55
-0.0268[-1.04%]
After Hours: 8:02AM EDT
Day High/Low2.51 - 2.95
52 Week High/Low2.09 - 7.6
Open / Close2.95 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.4M
Vol / Avg.136.9K / 109.7K
Mkt Cap19.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.58
Total Float-