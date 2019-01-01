ñol

Pineapple Energy
(NASDAQ:PEGY)
Why is it moving?
Shares of several companies in the industrials sector are trading lower amid overall market weakness following worse-than-expected US May inflation data. Rising inflation has raised concerns of an economic slowdown, which could impact industrial stocks.
2.66
-0.37[-12.21%]
Last update: 12:57PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low2.55 - 2.95
52 Week High/Low2.09 - 7.6
Open / Close2.95 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 7.4M
Vol / Avg.101.6K / 109.7K
Mkt Cap19.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.46
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.58
Total Float-

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Pineapple Energy

No Data

Pineapple Energy Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Pineapple Energy (PEGY)?
A

There is no price target for Pineapple Energy

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Pineapple Energy (PEGY)?
A

There is no analyst for Pineapple Energy

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Pineapple Energy (PEGY)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Pineapple Energy

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Pineapple Energy (PEGY) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Pineapple Energy

