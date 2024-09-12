Why Champions Oncology Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. CSBR rose sharply in today's pre-market trading reported better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 11 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of $0.3 per share.

Champions Oncology shares jumped 13.5% to $4.55 in the pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Smart for Life, Inc . SMFL gained 89.4% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Smart for Life.

. gained 89.4% to $1.61 in pre-market trading. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Smart for Life. Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc . PTIX rose 58% to $1.58 in today's pre-market trading.

. rose 58% to $1.58 in today's pre-market trading. N2OFF, Inc . NITO gained 42.4% to $0.4273 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced a potential 10% increase in capacity for its Solar PV Joint Venture Project with Solterra Renewable Energy.

. gained 42.4% to $0.4273 in the pre-market trading session after the company announced a potential 10% increase in capacity for its Solar PV Joint Venture Project with Solterra Renewable Energy. NETGEAR, Inc . NTGR shares gained 27.8% to $20.37 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a settlement agreement with TP-Link Systems and raised its third-quarter revenue guidance.

. shares gained 27.8% to $20.37 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a settlement agreement with TP-Link Systems and raised its third-quarter revenue guidance. Perfect Moment Ltd . PMNT gained 18.6% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday.

. gained 18.6% to $1.15 in pre-market trading after declining around 8% on Wednesday. Signing Day Sports, In c. SGN gained 14.4% to $0.1419 in pre-market trading.

c. gained 14.4% to $0.1419 in pre-market trading. Pineapple Energy Inc . PEGY rose 13.8% to $0.1983 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently entered into exchange agreements to swap Series A preferred stock and warrants for Series C preferred stock, convertible at $0.45 per share.

. rose 13.8% to $0.1983 in pre-market trading after dipping 14% on Wednesday. Pineapple Energy recently entered into exchange agreements to swap Series A preferred stock and warrants for Series C preferred stock, convertible at $0.45 per share. ImmunityBio, Inc . IBRX rose 8.7% to $3.94 in pre-market trading. ImmunityBio recently presented long-term overall survival data in non-small cell lung cancer patients and announced registrational intent Phase 3 trials with ANKTIVA and checkpoint immunotherapy at the World Conference on Lung Cancer.

. rose 8.7% to $3.94 in pre-market trading. ImmunityBio recently presented long-term overall survival data in non-small cell lung cancer patients and announced registrational intent Phase 3 trials with ANKTIVA and checkpoint immunotherapy at the World Conference on Lung Cancer. Applied Therapeutics Inc APLT gained 5% to $5.47 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Ryde Group Ltd . RYDE fell 61.7% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 35% on Wednesday.

. fell 61.7% to $5.02 in pre-market trading after dipping more than 35% on Wednesday. Syra Health Corp . SYRA fell 48.4% to $0.4128 in pre-market trading. Syra Health priced its $2.1 million public offering with shares and warrants priced at $0.64 each.

. fell 48.4% to $0.4128 in pre-market trading. Syra Health priced its $2.1 million public offering with shares and warrants priced at $0.64 each. Telesis Bio, Inc . TBIO shares dipped 40% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. Telesis Bio shares dipped 55% on Wednesday after the company announced that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its decision to delist.

. shares dipped 40% to $1.02 in pre-market trading. Telesis Bio shares dipped 55% on Wednesday after the company announced that it has notified the Nasdaq Stock Market of its decision to delist. CN Energy Group. Inc . CNEY shares fell 25.9% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. CN Energy Group received Nasdaq notice that it is currently not in compliance with certain requirements under relevant listing rules.

. shares fell 25.9% to $1.03 in pre-market trading. CN Energy Group received Nasdaq notice that it is currently not in compliance with certain requirements under relevant listing rules. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX shares declined 17.7% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $5.35 million private placement.

shares declined 17.7% to $2.59 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $5.35 million private placement. FTC Solar, Inc . FTCI shares fell 16.4% to $0.3841 in pre-market trading. FTC Solar shares jumped 104% on Wednesday after the company announced that it has been selected by Strata Clean Energy to supply approximately 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. and will be the preferred 2P solar tracker supplier over a three-year initial term.

. shares fell 16.4% to $0.3841 in pre-market trading. FTC Solar shares jumped 104% on Wednesday after the company announced that it has been selected by Strata Clean Energy to supply approximately 500 megawatts of its Voyager 2P solar tracker technology for multiple project sites in the U.S. and will be the preferred 2P solar tracker supplier over a three-year initial term. iSpecimen Inc ISPC fell 14.5% to $0.21 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

fell 14.5% to $0.21 in today's pre-market trading after the company announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Oxford Industries, Inc . OXM shares declined 10.3% to $75.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter. The company said it sees FY24 net sales of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion and adjusted earnings of $7 to $7.30 per share.

. shares declined 10.3% to $75.02 in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings and sales results for the second quarter. The company said it sees FY24 net sales of $1.51 billion to $1.54 billion and adjusted earnings of $7 to $7.30 per share. Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. CVKD shares fell 8.6% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Wednesday.

shares fell 8.6% to $7.73 in pre-market trading after jumping around 18% on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. BGNE declined 6.8% to $196.80 in pre-market trading after gaining around 7% on Wednesday.

