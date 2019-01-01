Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.580
Quarterly Revenue
$318.8K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$318.8K
Earnings History
Pineapple Energy Questions & Answers
When is Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) reporting earnings?
Pineapple Energy (PEGY) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Pineapple Energy’s (NASDAQ:PEGY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $22.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
