Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 25
EPS
$0.610
Quarterly Revenue
$17.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$14.7M
Earnings History
Peoples Bancorp of NC Questions & Answers
When is Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK) reporting earnings?
Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Peoples Bancorp of NC’s (NASDAQ:PEBK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $13.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
