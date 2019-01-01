ñol

Peoples Bancorp of NC
(NASDAQ:PEBK)
26.36
0.21[0.80%]
At close: Jun 1
29.00
2.6400[10.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low26.04 - 26.35
52 Week High/Low24.5 - 30
Open / Close26.2 / 26.24
Float / Outstanding4.6M / 5.7M
Vol / Avg.6.5K / 3.7K
Mkt Cap149.1M
P/E10.34
50d Avg. Price27.7
Div / Yield0.7/2.68%
Payout Ratio26.88
EPS0.63
Total Float4.6M

Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Peoples Bancorp of NC reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 25

EPS

$0.610

Quarterly Revenue

$17.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$14.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Peoples Bancorp of NC using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Peoples Bancorp of NC Questions & Answers

Q
When is Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK) reporting earnings?
A

Peoples Bancorp of NC (PEBK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 25, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Peoples Bancorp of NC (NASDAQ:PEBK)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Peoples Bancorp of NC’s (NASDAQ:PEBK) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $13.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

