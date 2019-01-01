Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty
Piedmont Office Realty Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on May 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting PDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) was provided by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Piedmont Office Realty maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Piedmont Office Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Piedmont Office Realty was filed on May 18, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $19.00. The current price Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) is trading at is $13.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
