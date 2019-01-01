ñol

Piedmont Office Realty
(NYSE:PDM)
13.92
0.05[0.36%]
Last update: 3:16PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low13.58 - 13.92
52 Week High/Low13.84 - 20.35
Open / Close13.7 / -
Float / Outstanding89.8M / 123.3M
Vol / Avg.586.8K / 823.3K
Mkt Cap1.7B
P/E34.67
50d Avg. Price15.64
Div / Yield0.84/6.06%
Payout Ratio210
EPS0.49
Total Float89.8M

Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE:PDM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Piedmont Office Realty Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Piedmont Office Realty (PDM)?
A

The latest price target for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) was reported by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey on May 18, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting PDM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 36.49% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Piedmont Office Realty (PDM)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Piedmont Office Realty (NYSE: PDM) was provided by SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, and Piedmont Office Realty maintained their buy rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Piedmont Office Realty (PDM)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Piedmont Office Realty, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Piedmont Office Realty was filed on May 18, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 18, 2021.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $21.00 to $19.00. The current price Piedmont Office Realty (PDM) is trading at is $13.92, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

