PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for PureCycle Technologies
The latest price target for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $31.00 expecting PCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 247.14% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ: PCT) was provided by Cowen & Co., and PureCycle Technologies initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of PureCycle Technologies, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for PureCycle Technologies was filed on September 23, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 23, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest PureCycle Technologies (PCT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $31.00. The current price PureCycle Technologies (PCT) is trading at is $8.93, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
