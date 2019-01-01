PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCT) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PureCycle Technologies missed estimated earnings by 35.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.19 versus an estimate of $-0.14.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 2.9% drop in the share price the next day.

