There is no Press for this Ticker
PG&E is a holding company whose main subsidiary is Pacific Gas and Electric, a regulated utility operating in Central and Northern California that serves 5.3 million electricity customers and 4.4 million gas customers in 47 of the state's 58 counties. PG&E operated under bankruptcy court supervision between January 2019 and June 2020. In 2004, PG&E sold its unregulated assets as part of an earlier postbankruptcy reorganization.

Analyst Ratings

PG&E Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PG&E (PCGU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PG&E (NYSE: PCGU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are PG&E's (PCGU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PG&E.

Q

What is the target price for PG&E (PCGU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PG&E

Q

Current Stock Price for PG&E (PCGU)?

A

The stock price for PG&E (NYSE: PCGU) is $104.6 last updated Today at 7:50:46 PM.

Q

Does PG&E (PCGU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PG&E.

Q

When is PG&E (NYSE:PCGU) reporting earnings?

A

PG&E does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PG&E (PCGU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PG&E.

Q

What sector and industry does PG&E (PCGU) operate in?

A

PG&E is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.