Paya Holdings (NASDAQ:PAYA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Paya Holdings
Paya Holdings Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting PAYA to fall to within 12 months (a possible -16.53% downside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Paya Holdings (NASDAQ: PAYA) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Paya Holdings maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Paya Holdings, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Paya Holdings was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Paya Holdings (PAYA) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.50 to $5.00. The current price Paya Holdings (PAYA) is trading at is $5.99, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.