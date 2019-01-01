QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.85 - 3.27
Mkt Cap
19.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Paid Inc is all-in-one e-commerce as a service platform focusing on web development and online auctions. It operates in five segments: Client services, Shipping calculator services, Brewery management software, Merchant processing services, and shipping coordination & label generation services. The majority of its revenue comes from its shipping coordination & label generation services segment. Some of its products are PaidWeb, PaidCart, PaidPayments, and PaidShipping. Its geographical segments are Canada and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Canada.

Paid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Paid (PAYD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Paid (OTCPK: PAYD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Paid's (PAYD) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Paid.

Q

What is the target price for Paid (PAYD) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Paid

Q

Current Stock Price for Paid (PAYD)?

A

The stock price for Paid (OTCPK: PAYD) is $2.49 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:08:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Paid (PAYD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Paid.

Q

When is Paid (OTCPK:PAYD) reporting earnings?

A

Paid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Paid (PAYD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Paid.

Q

What sector and industry does Paid (PAYD) operate in?

A

Paid is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.