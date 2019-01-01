Paid Inc is all-in-one e-commerce as a service platform focusing on web development and online auctions. It operates in five segments: Client services, Shipping calculator services, Brewery management software, Merchant processing services, and shipping coordination & label generation services. The majority of its revenue comes from its shipping coordination & label generation services segment. Some of its products are PaidWeb, PaidCart, PaidPayments, and PaidShipping. Its geographical segments are Canada and the United States, of which the majority of its revenue comes from Canada.