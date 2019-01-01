ñol

UiPath
(NYSE:PATH)
Why is it moving?
UiPath shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results.
16.96
-0.11[-0.64%]
At close: Jun 1
18.03
1.0700[6.31%]
After Hours: 4:23PM EDT
Day High/Low16.25 - 17.82
52 Week High/Low13.66 - 90
Open / Close17.17 / 16.83
Float / Outstanding372.3M / 544.9M
Vol / Avg.10.1M / 7.7M
Mkt Cap9.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price20.26
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.12
Total Float372.3M

UiPath (NYSE:PATH), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

UiPath reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Jun 1

EPS

$-0.030

Quarterly Revenue

$245.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Jan 31)

$289.7M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of UiPath using advanced sorting and filters.

UiPath Questions & Answers

Q
When is UiPath (NYSE:PATH) reporting earnings?
A

UiPath (PATH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 1, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for UiPath (NYSE:PATH)?
A

UiPath (PATH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 8, 2021 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were UiPath’s (NYSE:PATH) revenues?
A

UiPath (PATH) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on June 8, 2021 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $186.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

