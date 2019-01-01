ñol

Pampa Energia
(NYSE:PAM)
23.17
-0.50[-2.11%]
Last update: 3:35PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low23.02 - 23.96
52 Week High/Low14.71 - 25.86
Open / Close23.49 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 55.3M
Vol / Avg.52.5K / 153K
Mkt Cap1.3B
P/E3.51
50d Avg. Price22.59
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.75
Total Float-

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Pampa Energia reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 12

EPS

$1.790

Quarterly Revenue

$412M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$412M

Earnings Recap

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Pampa Energia beat estimated earnings by 45.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.79 versus an estimate of $1.23.

Revenue was up $91.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.46 which was followed by a 5.23% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pampa Energia's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.16 1.29 1.99 0.99
EPS Actual 0.70 2.36 1.94 0.58
Revenue Estimate 379.22M 364.00M 276.00M 271.00M
Revenue Actual 406.00M 435.00M 346.00M 321.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Pampa Energia Questions & Answers

Q
When is Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) reporting earnings?
A

Pampa Energia (PAM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.00, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Pampa Energia’s (NYSE:PAM) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $875.6M, which missed the estimate of $1.2B.

