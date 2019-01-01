Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Bank OZK
Bank OZK Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on April 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $51.00 expecting OZK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.62% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Bank OZK maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Bank OZK, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Bank OZK was filed on April 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Bank OZK (OZK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $50.00 to $51.00. The current price Bank OZK (OZK) is trading at is $40.60, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
