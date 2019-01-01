Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$1.020
Quarterly Revenue
$280.8M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$279M
Earnings History
Bank OZK Questions & Answers
When is Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) reporting earnings?
Bank OZK (OZK) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)?
The Actual EPS was $0.73, which hit the estimate of $0.73.
What were Bank OZK’s (NASDAQ:OZK) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $233.9M, which beat the estimate of $230.8M.
