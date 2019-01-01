Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 2
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$373.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$373.5M
Earnings History
Outfront Media Questions & Answers
When is Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) reporting earnings?
Outfront Media (OUT) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 2, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.56, which beat the estimate of $0.23.
What were Outfront Media’s (NYSE:OUT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $396.2M, which beat the estimate of $388.2M.
