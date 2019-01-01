QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
Otonomo Technologies Ltd is a one-stop-shop for vehicle data. It delivers the Otonomo Vehicle Data Platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. Its vehicle data marketplace is a neutral intermediary between vehicle data providers and data consumers. It provides secure and equal access to hundreds of data attributes that reveal insights into driver behavior, vehicle health, road hazards, environmental conditions, and traffic trends.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Otonomo Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Otonomo Technologies (OTMOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMOW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Otonomo Technologies's (OTMOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Otonomo Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for Otonomo Technologies (OTMOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Otonomo Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for Otonomo Technologies (OTMOW)?

A

The stock price for Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ: OTMOW) is $0.155 last updated Today at 8:17:02 PM.

Q

Does Otonomo Technologies (OTMOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Otonomo Technologies.

Q

When is Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMOW) reporting earnings?

A

Otonomo Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Otonomo Technologies (OTMOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Otonomo Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Otonomo Technologies (OTMOW) operate in?

A

Otonomo Technologies is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.