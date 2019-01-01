Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Orchard Therapeutics missed estimated earnings by 34.62%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.26.

Revenue was up $5.52 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01 which was followed by a 3.78% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.