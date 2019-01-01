O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive
O'Reilly Automotive Questions & Answers
The latest price target for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) was reported by Citigroup on May 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $662.00 expecting ORLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.81% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) was provided by Citigroup, and O'Reilly Automotive maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of O'Reilly Automotive, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for O'Reilly Automotive was filed on May 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) rating was a maintained with a price target of $720.00 to $662.00. The current price O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY) is trading at is $631.61, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
