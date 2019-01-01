Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.840
Quarterly Revenue
$39.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$-144M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Orchid Island Cap using advanced sorting and filters.
Orchid Island Cap Questions & Answers
When is Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC) reporting earnings?
Orchid Island Cap (ORC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.26, which missed the estimate of $0.43.
What were Orchid Island Cap’s (NYSE:ORC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $25.8M, which missed the estimate of $28.1M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.