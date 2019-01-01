Orchid Island Cap (NYSE:ORC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Orchid Island Cap
Orchid Island Cap Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Orchid Island Cap (NYSE: ORC) was reported by JonesTrading on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.25 expecting ORC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.14% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Orchid Island Cap (NYSE: ORC) was provided by JonesTrading, and Orchid Island Cap upgraded their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Orchid Island Cap, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Orchid Island Cap was filed on January 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Orchid Island Cap (ORC) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $4.25. The current price Orchid Island Cap (ORC) is trading at is $3.15, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
