Range
11.79 - 12.07
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.93/7.55%
52 Wk
9.85 - 13.09
Mkt Cap
32B
Payout Ratio
26570.4
Open
11.95
P/E
3630.63
EPS
0
Shares
2.7B
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Orange is the incumbent telecom operator in France, formerly known as France Telecom. The company operates fixed and wireless businesses in France, where it is the market leader ahead of Iliad, Bouygues and SFR. Orange also has fixed and wireless (convergent) operations in Spain, Poland, Belgium, Luxembourg and Central Europe (Romania, Slovakia, Moldova). Around 15% of revenue comes from emerging African markets, where the company only operates wireless networks and 20% comes from the enterprise segment, which serves companies with more than 50 employees in France and internationally.

Orange Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orange (ORAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orange's (ORAN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orange (ORAN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orange (NYSE: ORAN) was reported by Argus Research on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ORAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orange (ORAN)?

A

The stock price for Orange (NYSE: ORAN) is $12.04 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Orange (ORAN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.

Q

When is Orange (NYSE:ORAN) reporting earnings?

A

Orange does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Orange (ORAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orange.

Q

What sector and industry does Orange (ORAN) operate in?

A

Orange is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.