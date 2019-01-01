|Date
Other companies in Orange’s space includes: Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN), KT (NYSE:KT) and Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT).
The latest price target for Orange (NYSE: ORAN) was reported by Argus Research on January 20, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ORAN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Orange (NYSE: ORAN) is $12.04 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 30, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 9, 2021.
Orange does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Orange.
Orange is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.