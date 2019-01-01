ñol

Optex Systems Hldgs
(OTCQB:OPXS)
1.90
00
At close: Jun 3
1.55
-0.3500[-18.42%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low1.9 - 1.9
52 Week High/Low1.39 - 2.37
Open / Close1.9 / 1.9
Float / Outstanding5.7M / 8.4M
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 5.6K
Mkt Cap16M
P/E14.62
50d Avg. Price2.12
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.03
Total Float-

Optex Systems Hldgs (OTC:OPXS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Optex Systems Hldgs reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$5.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Optex Systems Hldgs using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Optex Systems Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q
When is Optex Systems Hldgs (OTCQB:OPXS) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Optex Systems Hldgs

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Optex Systems Hldgs (OTCQB:OPXS)?
A

There are no earnings for Optex Systems Hldgs

Q
What were Optex Systems Hldgs’s (OTCQB:OPXS) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Optex Systems Hldgs

