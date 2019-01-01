Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Opera
Opera Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) was reported by Cowen & Co. on May 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting OPRA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.68% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Opera (NASDAQ: OPRA) was provided by Cowen & Co., and Opera initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Opera, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Opera was filed on May 21, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 21, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Opera (OPRA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Opera (OPRA) is trading at is $5.30, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
