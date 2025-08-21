Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Tech Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the information technology sector.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 4.37%

4.37% Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $25 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%.

analyst Aaron Rakers maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $35 to $25 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 85%. UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $37 to $26 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst David Vogt maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $37 to $26 on May 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Recent News: HP will announce third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Aug. 27.

HP will announce third quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Aug. 27.

Opera Limited OPRA

Dividend Yield: 5.07%

5.07% Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Piper Sandler analyst James Callahan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst James Callahan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Aug. 19, Opera posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

On Aug. 19, Opera posted better-than-expected quarterly sales.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. SWKS

Dividend Yield: 3.78%

3.78% Citigroup analyst Atif Malik maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $63 to $66 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%.

analyst Atif Malik maintained a Sell rating and raised the price target from $63 to $66 on Aug. 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 83%. Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Christopher Rolland maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $60 to $75 on July 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Recent News: On Aug. 5, Skyworks Solutions reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates.

On Aug. 5, Skyworks Solutions reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter guidance above estimates.

Photo via Shutterstock