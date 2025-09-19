Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

HP Inc. HPQ

Dividend Yield: 4.15%

4.15% Evercore ISI Group analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line with a price target of $29 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Amit Daryanani downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line with a price target of $29 on Sept. 10, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $30 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%

analyst Samik Chatterjee maintained an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $27 to $30 on Aug. 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77% Recent News: On Aug. 27, HP reported quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, which met the consensus estimate.

On Aug. 27, HP reported quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, which met the consensus estimate.

Opera Limited OPRA

Dividend Yield: 4.08%

4.08% Goldman Sachs analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst Eric Sheridan maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $26 to $22.5 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Piper Sandler analyst James Callahan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst James Callahan initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a price target of $25 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Recent News: On Aug. 19, Opera posted upbeat quarterly sales.

On Aug. 19, Opera posted upbeat quarterly sales.

Texas Instruments Incorporated TXN

Dividend Yield: 3.00%

3.00% Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $197 to $192 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%.

analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $197 to $192 on Sept. 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 76%. Benchmark analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $220 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%.

analyst Cody Acree reiterated a Buy rating with a price target of $220 on Sept. 8, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 80%. Recent News: On Sept. 18, TI raised its dividend by 4% to $1.42 per share.

On Sept. 18, TI raised its dividend by 4% to $1.42 per share.

Photo via Shutterstock