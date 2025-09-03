Macy's Increases FY2025 Outlook, Joins REV Group, HealthEquity, Alphabet and Wellness And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling over 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. M rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported second-quarter results above estimates and raised its FY2025 guidance.

Macy’s raised its FY2025 adjusted EPS guidance from $1.60-$2.00 to $1.70-$2.05 and also increased its sales guidance from $21.000 billion-$21.400 billion to $21.150 billion-$21.450 billion.

Macy’s shares jumped 19.1% to $16.07 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp . YDES shares jumped 31.1% to $17.90.

. shares jumped 31.1% to $17.90. Ur-Energy Inc . URG gained 14.2% to $1.5650.

. gained 14.2% to $1.5650. Rezolve AI PLC RZLV shares rose 12.8% to $4.1400.

shares rose 12.8% to $4.1400. REV Group, In c. REVG shares jumped 11% to $57.48 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance.

c. shares jumped 11% to $57.48 after the company reported third-quarter EPS and sales above estimates and raised its FY2025 sales guidance. Cogent Biosciences, In c. COGT rose 11% to $13.32.

c. rose 11% to $13.32. Opera Limited OPRA gained 10.3% to $17.70.

gained 10.3% to $17.70. Prime Medicine, Inc. PRME climbed 9.4% to $3.4150.

climbed 9.4% to $3.4150. NuScale Power Corporatio n SMR rose 9.3% to $40.72.

n rose 9.3% to $40.72. Alphabet Inc . GOOGL shares gained 9.1% to $230.51 after Reuters reported a U.S. judge issued a sealed decision in the Google online search monopoly case.

. shares gained 9.1% to $230.51 after Reuters reported a U.S. judge issued a sealed decision in the Google online search monopoly case. Arcus Biosciences, In c. RCUS surged 8.8% to $11.76.

c. surged 8.8% to $11.76. Hims & Hers Health, Inc . HIMS rose 7.8% to $44.77.

. rose 7.8% to $44.77. Peakstone Realty Trust PKST shares gained 7.7% to $13.86. Truist Securities analyst Anthony Hau upgraded Peakstone Realty from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $19.

shares gained 7.7% to $13.86. Truist Securities analyst Anthony Hau upgraded Peakstone Realty from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $19. Alkermes plc ALKS climbed 7.4% to $31.58. Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett initiated coverage on Alkermes with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44.

climbed 7.4% to $31.58. Wells Fargo analyst Benjamin Burnett initiated coverage on Alkermes with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $44. Precigen, Inc . PGEN rose 7% to $5.09 after announcing up to $125 million non-dilutive financing.

. rose 7% to $5.09 after announcing up to $125 million non-dilutive financing. HealthEquity, Inc. HQY gained 6.4% to $94.50 after the company raised its FY2026 EPS and sales guidance above estimates.

