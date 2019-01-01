Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date Apr 29 EPS $0.390 Quarterly Revenue $13.2M Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31) $13.1M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Old Point Financial using advanced sorting and filters.

Date time Quarter Prior EPS Est EPS Actual EPS EPS Surprise Prior Rev Est Rev Actual Rev Rev Surprise Get Alert No Data

Old Point Financial Questions & Answers Q When is Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) reporting earnings? A Old Point Financial ( OPOF ) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022 . The last reported earnings were for reported on April 29, 2022 for Q1 . Q What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF)? A The Actual EPS was $0.32 , which beat the estimate of $0.00 . Q What were Old Point Financial’s (NASDAQ:OPOF) revenues? A The Actual Revenue was $11.9M , which beat the estimate of $0K .

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.